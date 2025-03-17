3-year-old hospitalized after being trapped beneath a vehicle, police say

Police in Eagan, Minnesota, say a 3-year-old is in the hospital after being trapped under a car.

Eagan police say they received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened at a home on the 3500 block of Springwood Path.

Emergency responders freed the child and immediately provided medical aid.

The severity of the injuries are unknown.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.