Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

3-year-old hospitalized after being trapped beneath a vehicle, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 17, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 17, 2025 01:40

Police in Eagan, Minnesota, say a 3-year-old is in the hospital after being trapped under a car.  

Eagan police say they received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened at a home on the 3500 block of Springwood Path.

Emergency responders freed the child and immediately provided medical aid.

The severity of the injuries are unknown. 

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.