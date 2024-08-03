Watch CBS News
3 injured, 5 arrested in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were injured and five were arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning. 

Police were called to the 200 block of Washington Avenue North around 3:15 a.m. A 48-year-old man had a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, as well as a 17-year-old boy. A 27-year-old woman had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers then stopped a vehicle that was believed to be tied to the shooting a few blocks away, at First Avenue North and Fourth Street. The five people inside — a 22-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy — were all arrested. 

A gun was recovered at the scene. Two stolen motorcycles were also recovered.

The shooting is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

