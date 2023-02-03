Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

3 in 10 Americans have used dating site or app, survey finds

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 3, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 3, 2023 01:28

It's the time of year when many people are looking for love.

Now, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows three out of 10 Americans say they've used a dating site or app, but with mixed results.

For those under 35, that number jumps up to half.

One out of 10 who have a current partner said they met on a dating site or app. 

"When we talk to users who have been on the sites more recently, we see that there is really a mix of emotions," lead researcher Colleen McClain said. "Everything from burnout to elation."

First published on February 3, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.