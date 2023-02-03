3 in 10 Americans have used dating site or app, survey finds
It's the time of year when many people are looking for love.
Now, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows three out of 10 Americans say they've used a dating site or app, but with mixed results.
For those under 35, that number jumps up to half.
One out of 10 who have a current partner said they met on a dating site or app.
"When we talk to users who have been on the sites more recently, we see that there is really a mix of emotions," lead researcher Colleen McClain said. "Everything from burnout to elation."
