3 hurt in drive-by shooting near busy north Minneapolis intersection

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Three people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a busy north Minneapolis intersection.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. at North Lyndale and Broadway avenues. The victims are described as a "male in his late teens," and two men in their 20s. All three suffered "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."

Officers found two of the victims at the scene, who were taken to HCMC for treatment. The third victim drove himself to North Memorial Health.

Police say the gunfire came from a vehicle that fled the area, leaving nearby vehicles and buildings riddled with bullet holes. No one is in custody.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 4:13 PM

