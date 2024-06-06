Watch CBS News
Local News

Iowa sheriff finds 3 dead, 1 injured in rural home near Cedar Rapids

/ AP

Morning headlines from June 6, 2024
Morning headlines from June 6, 2024 03:51

Authorities found three people dead and another injured after responding to a Wednesday emergency call from a house near Cedar Rapids in rural Iowa, the local sheriff said.

Emergency responders received a call for help from the house around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner told CBS affiliate KGAN-TV. The house and adjoining farm are about 12 miles north of Cedar Rapids.

Gardner told the station that his office is still trying to figure out what happened. But he said there is no threat to the public.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 8:19 AM CDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.