Iowa sheriff finds 3 dead, 1 injured in rural home near Cedar Rapids

Authorities found three people dead and another injured after responding to a Wednesday emergency call from a house near Cedar Rapids in rural Iowa, the local sheriff said.

Emergency responders received a call for help from the house around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner told CBS affiliate KGAN-TV. The house and adjoining farm are about 12 miles north of Cedar Rapids.

Gardner told the station that his office is still trying to figure out what happened. But he said there is no threat to the public.