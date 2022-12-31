Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

22-year-old killed in southeastern Minnesota crash, 1 other injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Dec. 31, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Dec. 31, 2022 01:04

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 22-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after a car crash in southeastern Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, Hunter Christensen was driving a Chevy Pickup southbound on Highway 42 when he rear-ended a Chevy Blazer. Then a 69-year-old man driving a Ford Escape rear-ended the Chevy Blazer.

Christensen died in the crash. 

The man in the Ford Escape suffered non-life threatening injuries. The man in the Chevy Blazer was not injured.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 11:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.