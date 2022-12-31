22-year-old killed in southeastern Minnesota crash, 1 other injured

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 22-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after a car crash in southeastern Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, Hunter Christensen was driving a Chevy Pickup southbound on Highway 42 when he rear-ended a Chevy Blazer. Then a 69-year-old man driving a Ford Escape rear-ended the Chevy Blazer.

Christensen died in the crash.

The man in the Ford Escape suffered non-life threatening injuries. The man in the Chevy Blazer was not injured.