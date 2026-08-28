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State Fair

2026 Minnesota State Fair has already set a new attendance record — on the very first day

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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The Minnesota State Fair kicked off its 2026 run in record-breaking fashion, as 155,185 people passed through the gates on Thursday, smashing the previous single-day mark for the fair's opening Thursday.

The new figure blows past the old daily record of 138,875, set in 2024, by more than 16,000 visitors. It's also a jump of roughly 18,000 from last year's opening-day crowd of 137,148.

The turnout continues a trend that's been building for years. The fair's final day in 2025 revealed that more than 1.8 million visitors had come through by the second-to-last day, on the way to a total that ranked as the fifth best-attended fair on record.

With crowds already trending upward heading into this year's 12-day run, which features new attractions like a 230-foot Ferris wheel and a renovated Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, organizers and fairgoers alike will be watching closely to see whether the rest of the fair keeps pace with this record-setting start.

The fair's all-time daily attendance record remains 270,426, set on the second Saturday in 2018, while the highest annual attendance total was 2,126,551 people in 2019. Whether 2026 has a shot at reaching either of those (falcon) heights will likely come down to what the weather does, and as of right now, the skies seem mostly agreeable.

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