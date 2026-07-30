New, bigger Ferris wheel among 2026 Minnesota State Fair's latest attractions

The Minnesota State Fair is fast approaching, and this year there will be several new attractions, vendors and rides.

Here's a look at what's new this year.

The America Wheel

What: The fair is installing a brand new Ferris wheel in honor of the country's 250th birthday. The 230-foot wheel will feature 45 gondolas. It stands 75 feet taller than the previous Ferris wheel at the fair, and to stay on-theme, it'll also showcase the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

The fair is installing a brand new Ferris wheel in honor of the country's 250th birthday. The 230-foot wheel will feature 45 gondolas. It stands 75 feet taller than the previous Ferris wheel at the fair, and to stay on-theme, it'll also showcase the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Where: Southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street.

Southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street. When: Daily 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor day).

Minnesota State Fair

Coliseum renovations

What: The 75-year-old Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum is opening at this year's state fair with a new look. A multiyear, $24 million renovation project replaced a leaking roof, expanded arena seats, added ramps and rebuilt wheelchair-accessible seating areas.

The 75-year-old Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum is opening at this year's state fair with a new look. A multiyear, $24 million renovation project replaced a leaking roof, expanded arena seats, added ramps and rebuilt wheelchair-accessible seating areas. When: Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets

Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets When: Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day)

Dinosaur exhibit

What: The Ultimate Dinosaur exhibit, presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota, will allow guests to view real Minnesota fossils. It'll also showcase the state's official fossil: the giant beaver.

The Ultimate Dinosaur exhibit, presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota, will allow guests to view real Minnesota fossils. It'll also showcase the state's official fossil: the giant beaver. Where: North End Event Center.

North End Event Center. When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day).

Minnesota State Fair

Films at the fair

What: For five nights at the fair, guests will be able to watch Minnesota-made short films. Filmmakers will then answer audience questions after the presentation, if time permits.

For five nights at the fair, guests will be able to watch Minnesota-made short films. Filmmakers will then answer audience questions after the presentation, if time permits. Where: Pet Pavilions.

Pet Pavilions. When: Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 4-6 at 8:30 p.m.

Midway rides

What: Two new rides debut at the Midway this year. The Thor ride will send visitors soaring through the air, and guests can also make their way through the music-themed Juke Box Funhouse.

Two new rides debut at the Midway this year. The Thor ride will send visitors soaring through the air, and guests can also make their way through the music-themed Juke Box Funhouse. Where: Mighty Midway.

Mighty Midway. When: Daily 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day).

Kidway rides

What: The two new Kidway rides are both pirate-themed. Kids can ride the Pirate Jet as it glides through the air and the Ghost Pirate Dark Ride features a mix of goosebumps and spooky fun.

The two new Kidway rides are both pirate-themed. Kids can ride the Pirate Jet as it glides through the air and the Ghost Pirate Dark Ride features a mix of goosebumps and spooky fun. Where: Kidway.

Kidway. When: Daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (7 p.m. on Labor Day).

Cultural Destinations Day

What: A new show at Dan Patch Park will spotlight music from around the world, including Afrobeats, reggae, salsa, samba, K-pop, Bollywood, line dance and more.

A new show at Dan Patch Park will spotlight music from around the world, including Afrobeats, reggae, salsa, samba, K-pop, Bollywood, line dance and more. Where: Dan Patch Park.

Dan Patch Park. When: Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

New accessibility features

The state fair is adding several accessibility enhancements, including two new adult-size changing tables in the Coliseum, ASL interpretation at some evening live music shows, pre-recorded audio descriptions and guides to provide short-term assistance for guests who are blind or have low vision.

There will also be a second prayer and meditation tent on the west end of the fair, north of the Skyride.

To view a full list of new attractions, vendors and events, click here.