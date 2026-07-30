New, bigger Ferris wheel among 2026 Minnesota State Fair's latest attractions
The Minnesota State Fair is fast approaching, and this year there will be several new attractions, vendors and rides.
Here's a look at what's new this year.
The America Wheel
- What: The fair is installing a brand new Ferris wheel in honor of the country's 250th birthday. The 230-foot wheel will feature 45 gondolas. It stands 75 feet taller than the previous Ferris wheel at the fair, and to stay on-theme, it'll also showcase the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
- Where: Southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street.
- When: Daily 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor day).
Coliseum renovations
- What: The 75-year-old Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum is opening at this year's state fair with a new look. A multiyear, $24 million renovation project replaced a leaking roof, expanded arena seats, added ramps and rebuilt wheelchair-accessible seating areas.
- When: Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets
- When: Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day)
Dinosaur exhibit
- What: The Ultimate Dinosaur exhibit, presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota, will allow guests to view real Minnesota fossils. It'll also showcase the state's official fossil: the giant beaver.
- Where: North End Event Center.
- When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day).
Films at the fair
- What: For five nights at the fair, guests will be able to watch Minnesota-made short films. Filmmakers will then answer audience questions after the presentation, if time permits.
- Where: Pet Pavilions.
- When: Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 4-6 at 8:30 p.m.
Midway rides
- What: Two new rides debut at the Midway this year. The Thor ride will send visitors soaring through the air, and guests can also make their way through the music-themed Juke Box Funhouse.
- Where: Mighty Midway.
- When: Daily 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day).
Kidway rides
- What: The two new Kidway rides are both pirate-themed. Kids can ride the Pirate Jet as it glides through the air and the Ghost Pirate Dark Ride features a mix of goosebumps and spooky fun.
- Where: Kidway.
- When: Daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (7 p.m. on Labor Day).
Cultural Destinations Day
- What: A new show at Dan Patch Park will spotlight music from around the world, including Afrobeats, reggae, salsa, samba, K-pop, Bollywood, line dance and more.
- Where: Dan Patch Park.
- When: Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
New accessibility features
The state fair is adding several accessibility enhancements, including two new adult-size changing tables in the Coliseum, ASL interpretation at some evening live music shows, pre-recorded audio descriptions and guides to provide short-term assistance for guests who are blind or have low vision.
There will also be a second prayer and meditation tent on the west end of the fair, north of the Skyride.
To view a full list of new attractions, vendors and events, click here.