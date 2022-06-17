Watch CBS News
Local News

2 workers killed after construction trench collapses in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two construction workers are believed to have been killed Friday afternoon when a construction trench collapsed in St. Paul. 

The city's fire department says the collapse happened around 3 p.m. in a construction zone on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard, near the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood. 

Construction workers attempted to rescue their fellow workers before calling 911. Fire crews responded to the scene and secured the trench before working to remove the dirt and rock.

The two workers inside the trench are believed to have been killed under the weight of the debris. The fire department is calling this a recovery mission. 

WCCO-TV has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.