2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.
The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat.
The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.
The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
