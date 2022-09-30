2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat.

Dakota County Sheriff's Office confirms two people were seriously injured in a boat collision between a house boat & small fishing boat on the Mississippi River around 8pm. It happened near the Highway 61 bridge in Hastings.



MnDOT video shows crews responding to the scene. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/0ulYBlAQdx — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) September 30, 2022

The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.

The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.