Crime

2 separate Minneapolis shootings leave 3 people injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings on opposite sides of Minneapolis Saturday night, police said. All three are expected to be OK.

A man and woman were driving west on Interstate 94 just after 10:30 p.m. when someone fired shots from another vehicle, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. They exited the highway at Broadway Street and called 911.

Both people were hospitalized with survivable injuries, police said.

A few minutes later on the other side of town, a man was walking on East Franklin Avenue near Hiawatha Avenue when he "heard gunfire and felt pain," police said. He was also hospitalized and should survive.

No one has been arrested in connection with either shooting.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 12:42 PM CDT

