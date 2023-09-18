2 sentenced in hourslong carjacking that ended in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two men have been sentenced for a February carjacking in which they drove the victim around at gunpoint for several hours while trying to take money from his bank account.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota, a judge on Friday sentenced T'Shawn Palton to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Jamal Funchess received a 100-month sentence with three years of supervised release.

Palton and Funchess each pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking in May.

Court documents state Funchess, Palton and a juvenile arranged a fake cellphone sale with the victim before carjacking him. They then drove him around the Twin Cities, trying to withdraw money with his credit cards at various gas stations before dropping him off in St. Paul and driving away in his car.