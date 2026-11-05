2 more arrested in connection to Highway 100 shooting that injured 1

Police in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, arrested two more people Tuesday in connection to a drive-by shooting that temporarily shut down a Twin Cities highway in September.

The two — a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old — were arrested in Coon Rapids and Blaine.

"I want to thank our investigative team for their continued outstanding work on a dynamic investigation, along with our law enforcement partners who provide critical support," said St. Louis Park Police Chief Bryan Kruelle.

A teenager from Blaine was charged in October with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. The complaint says he tailed a driver along Highway 100 and shot him in the ankle.

The shooting happened on the southbound lane of the highway near Excelsior Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. Officers saw six bullet strikes on a Honda Accord and saw several discharged cartridge casings along the road.

The casings found along the road match several other shootings, including one in Anoka County on Sept. 5 and one in Minneapolis on July 19. One of the casings matches a Burnsville shooting on Feb. 13, in which the St. Louis Park highway victim was also the target, the charges said.

St. Louis Park police say they are actively investigating the case.