St. Louis Park police investigating shooting on Highway 100 that injured 1

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot on a Twin Cities highway Wednesday evening.

The St. Louis Park Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area of Highway 100 and Highway 7 around 6 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening.

Southbound Highway 100 was shut down temporarily while police responded to the incident.

The shooting appears to have been between occupants of multiple vehicles, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2600 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.