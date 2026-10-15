Blaine teen followed man from restaurant parking lot before shooting him on Highway 100, charges say

A teenager from Blaine, Minnesota, is accused of tailing a driver along Highway 100 in St. Louis Park and shooting him in the ankle.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened on the southbound lane of the highway near Excelsior Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. Officers saw six bullet strikes on a Honda Accord and saw several discharged cartridge casings along the road.

Two people in the Honda Accord said they had gone out to eat in Columbia Heights and were on their way to Minnetonka. They noticed a black Hyundai Sonata with heavily tinted windows in the restaurant parking lot. The driver said he thought the Hyundai Sonata was following him, charges say.

Video surveillance of the restaurant shows the Hyundai Sonata in the parking lot. It then exits the lot shortly after the Honda Accord leaves, according to documents.

The Blaine teen is the registered owner of the Hyundai Sonata, and his cell phone data showed he was at the restaurant parking lot and along the highway, charges say.

The casings found along the road match several other shootings, including one in Anoka County on Sept. 5 and one in Minneapolis on July 19. One of the casings matches a Burnsville shooting on Feb. 13, in which the St. Louis Park highway victim was also the target, charges say.

The teenager is charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He is in custody.