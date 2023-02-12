2 killed, 2 critically injured in Cottage Grove wrong-way crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Public safety officials in Cottage Grove say two people are dead following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 61, between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue. One vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 61.

Two people were killed in the crash, and two others are in the hospital with critical injuries.

Northbound Highway 61 MnDOT

Officials say to expect traffic delays in the area, and advise motorists to give responders space and use caution.

This marks the second fatal crash on the highway in three days. On late Friday evening, two teenagers were killed and two other teens were injured in a crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash and investigating.

Details are limited.