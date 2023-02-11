Watch CBS News
4 teenage boys involved in fatal crash in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.

A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.

Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three passengers, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. All of them were 17-year-old boys from Prescott, Wisconsin. Their conditions were not immediately available, but the patrol did report that the crash involved at least one fatality.

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash are scheduled to be released later Saturday.

First published on February 11, 2023



