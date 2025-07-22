2 killed, 1 hurt in "domestic related" shooting in Minneapolis, police say

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign, attorney says, and more headlines

Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in Minneapolis that police say was "domestic related."

The Minneapolis Police Department gave few other details about the shooting, which happened on the 100 block of 59th Street East just before 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said more information would be released on Tuesday.

About two hours earlier, two Minneapolis officers were hurt while responding to a separate domestic call on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South. The officers were treated at a hospital and released.

This story will be updated.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.