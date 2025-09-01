2 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting on Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge

Pope Leo offers prayer for Annunciation community after mass shooting, and more headlines

Two people were hurt in a shooting on Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge early Monday, and two suspects are in custody, police said.

Officers patrolling near the bridge heard gunfire just before 2:20 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. On the bridge, they found a woman in her 20s and a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested. Police said they found evidence of gunfire and recovered a gun.

Police are investigating, but said a conflict between two groups on the bridge led to the shooting.

The Stone Arch Bridge closed for construction in April 2024, then reopened about 14 months later on July 21. On Aug. 1, two women were shot and injured near the northeast end of the bridge.