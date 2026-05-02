2 found dead during welfare check in Prior Lake, police and BCA investigating

Prior Lake police are investigating the death of two people after conducting a welfare check Saturday morning, according to officials.

Police say they responded to a welfare request at a home near Spruce Trail and Spruce Circle in Prior Lake, Minnesota, around 9 a.m. During the investigation, police determined there was a need to enter the home.

Police say once inside, they entered a bedroom and found a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both deceased. Police are not releasing the identities at this time.

Police have not released further details.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating alongside the Prior Lake Police Department.

Check back for further updates.