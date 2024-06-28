Watch CBS News
2 found dead in Rochester, police suspect murder-suicide

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two people were found dead in what police believe to be a homicide and suicide in Rochester.

The 30-year-old man and his 54-year-old mother were found shot in an apartment on the 100 block of Sandbar Court Northeast. On Thursday, police had been called to the son's apartment for a welfare check when they found the bodies.

A handgun was found near the son's body. 

Police are not searching for additional suspects. 

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

