Two people died on Thursday night after a house fire in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched to the home in Beatty Township around 9:20 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, the sheriff's office said. The two people inside the house were found dead.

The fire is under investigation. Beatty Township is roughly 100 miles northwest of Duluth.