2 charged in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- Two men are charged in connection to the ransacking of Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop in Excelsior last November.

Alexander Running, 19, and Karsten Luttschwager, 20, were "bored" when they decided to break into the chocolate shop, charges state.

The criminal complaint says police were called to the shop around 9 a.m. on Nov. 30, after an employee found a broken window, a fire extinguisher deployed in the building, and cash missing from the register.

The fire extinguisher dust had covered the chocolates, and the cost of the cleanup was estimated to be over $24,000.

Running and Luttschwager were arrested after they were found in a stolen car on Dec. 14, but denied any knowledge of the burglary. Running returned later on to admit to the burglary, and Luttschwager turned himself in on Dec. 29.

Both men are charged with burglary and damage to property. They are not in custody.