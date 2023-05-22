2 boys critically injured in Savage shooting

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police in Savage are investigating a shooting that left two boys critically injured Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded at around 8 p.m. to the 1400 block of Joppa Avenue South on the report of shots fired. When they arrived, police were stopped by a motorist leaving the area, reporting their friend had been shot in the ankle.

During the initial investigation, officers determined at least two boys were shot. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other by private vehicle. They are in critical, but stable, condition, police said. The ages of the victims have not been released.

MORE NEWS: "Hate will not win": Solidarity rally held after Minnesota's 6th suspected mosque attack this year

Savage police say there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Savage police at 952-882-2608 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Those with video footage of suspicious activity between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. are asked to contact Detective Pat Miller at 952-882-2618.