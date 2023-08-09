Driver's BAC was three times the legal limit after crash that killed Pizza Luce deliveryman, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities allege a driver arrested after a fatal crash in south Minneapolis Saturday had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Julio Alvarado, 24, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Wednesday.

The crash occurred at West 50th Street and Lyndale Avenue South and killed 42-year-old Aaron Zach, a longtime delivery driver for Pizza Luce who was working at the time of the crash.

WCCO

According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis police officers responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, finding two vehicles -- a Ford F-150 and a Mazda CX-30.

The Mazda, which was Zach's vehicle, "looked as if it was caved in from a forceful impact," and Alvarado's Ford "sustained significant damage to the front end of the vehicle and the engine compartment was compressed in half," the complaint states.

Witnesses at the scene identified Alvarado as the driver of the Ford, and said he "appeared to be drunk," according to the complaint. One witness estimated he was going 50 to 60 mph on Lyndale before the crash.

Alvarado failed three field sobriety tests, the complaint states, and said he had "at least a Long Island iced tea" and "a little bit to drink." A breath test put his BAC at .268, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Alvarado is in custody.

A spokesperson for Pizza Luce said Zach worked at the Uptown location for more than 15 years, and that his coworkers are "devastated" by his death.