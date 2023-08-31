2 arrested in connection with killing on St. Paul's Raspberry Island

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on St. Paul's Raspberry Island earlier this month.

The two suspects, ages 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held at the Ramsey County Jail, the St. Paul Police Department said. WCCO typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

Police said an altercation broke out on Raspberry Island just after 9 p.m. Aug. 14 and a man was shot. He later died at the hospital. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 20-year-old Marcus Anthony Baker Jr.

The killing marked the 23rd homicide in St. Paul this year.

The suspects were arrested in Brooklyn Center, police said.

Note: The video above originally aired Aug. 15, 2023.