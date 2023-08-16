Raspberry Island shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Marcus Baker Jr.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say that the victim has been identified in a fatal Monday evening shooting on Raspberry Island.

Police said an altercation broke out just after 9 p.m. and a man was shot. He later died at the hospital. On Wednesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim to be 20-year-old Marcus Anthony Baker Jr., of St. Paul.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact investigators at 651-266-5650.

WCCO

"We need people to call us. We know that there were several people on scene," Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department said. "The scene was described as chaotic as officers were arriving. We know that there's people out there that know what occurred and we need them to call us."

This was the 23rd homicide in St. Paul this year.