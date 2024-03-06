Watch CBS News
Crime

2 arrested after 50-mile pursuit in western Minnesota, police say

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 6, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 6, 2024 02:23

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — Law enforcement officials in western Minnesota say two people are in custody after leading police on a 50-mile pursuit Tuesday.

According to Montevideo police, officers at around 9:45 a.m. attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by a person with an active felony warrant. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Police said the pursuit went from Chippewa County to Lac Qui Parle County before the motorist entered a cornstalk field and the vehicle started a fire. The pursuit spanned 50 miles and ended near Lac Qui Parle Lake after an hour and 10 minutes.

MORE NEWS: Woodbury dental practice's closure shocks patients who paid up front for implants

The two occupants in the vehicle, a 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman both of Granite Falls, were arrested and taken to jail.

WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they are formally charged.  

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 3:28 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.