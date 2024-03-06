2 arrested after 50-mile pursuit in western Minnesota, police say

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — Law enforcement officials in western Minnesota say two people are in custody after leading police on a 50-mile pursuit Tuesday.

According to Montevideo police, officers at around 9:45 a.m. attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by a person with an active felony warrant. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Police said the pursuit went from Chippewa County to Lac Qui Parle County before the motorist entered a cornstalk field and the vehicle started a fire. The pursuit spanned 50 miles and ended near Lac Qui Parle Lake after an hour and 10 minutes.

The two occupants in the vehicle, a 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman both of Granite Falls, were arrested and taken to jail.

WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they are formally charged.