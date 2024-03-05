Woodbury dental practice's closure shocks patients who paid up front for implants

WOODBURY, Minn. — A Woodbury dental office is closed, leaving patients unsure of their next steps.

Meg Omlie has been a satisfied customer of Woodbury Dental Arts since August of last year.

"They were actually going to order my final set of teeth, my uppers, and so the process is almost finished," Omlie said.

She was super excited to wake up to an automated call from the dental office.

"I drove from St. Paul to Woodbury and then there were other people waiting, and then somebody said, 'Yep, they shut down and abandoned the patients,'" Omlie said.

She joined about six other clients in the parking lot, all in various stages of their dental implant journey.

Off camera, we spoke with another patient there to get her final implants put in, and another who just had all his teeth pulled last Friday

"Shocked, heartbroken, felt sick, it just was completely out of nowhere," Omlie said.

The group is now working together to find answers as to why their dental office is closed.

"I talked to somebody last week making this appointment and they gave no indication that there was anything wrong," she said.

What we do know is Dr. Marko Kamel's license was temporarily suspended last May for "incompetence." He was allowed to go back to work in June, but his license was suspended again in November and remains so today.

"They were all so nice and all of the staff so nice, and I have no complaints about anything until now," she said.

Omlie and other patients tell WCCO they had to pay upfront to get their dental implants.

"They require payment in advance of about $30,000," she said. "I want answers, I want, you know, my treatment completed."

WCCO contacted Kamel's attorney and got no response. Our crew even went by his home and no one was there.

Kamel's patients have filed a report with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office. They tell WCCO it could be several weeks of investigation before they could learn anything.