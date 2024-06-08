21-year-old shot near the University of Minnesota, police investigating

NEXT Weather: 6 P.M. forecast for June 8, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6 P.M. forecast for June 8, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6 P.M. forecast for June 8, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old was shot near Washing Avenue SE and Walnut Avenue SE just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, say police.

The University of Minnesota police department responded to the scene and found the 18-year-old. He had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that four suspects in their teens and 20s were seen fleeing the scene. They were in a gray Dodge Charger. Police are looking for the car.

The UMPD police are investigating the shooting. Anyone who may have information is asked to call (612) 624-COPS.

WCCO