21-year-old shot near the University of Minnesota, police investigating

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old was shot near Washing Avenue SE and Walnut Avenue SE just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, say police. 

The University of Minnesota police department responded to the scene and found the 18-year-old. He had non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say that four suspects in their teens and 20s were seen fleeing the scene. They were in a gray Dodge Charger. Police are looking for the car. 

The UMPD police are investigating the shooting. Anyone who may have information is asked to call (612) 624-COPS. 

First published on June 8, 2024 / 8:46 PM CDT

