18-year-old charged with shooting, killing 16-year-old in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 16-year-old Jahcohn Anderson at the Quick African Market in Brooklyn Park on Friday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported seeing Farah Ahmed in the store that day. When Anderson walked in, he reportedly approached Ahmed, raised his arms to his side, and said something to him.

Then Ahmed starting shooting Anderson and chasing him out of the store, charges state. Anderson was shot in the head and torso, and was later pronounced dead at North Memorial Hospital.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw that Ahmed was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and left the store in a Honda CRV. Officers learned the CRV had been involved in a traffic stop earlier in the month, and Ahmed was driving the car.

The witness then picked Ahmed out of a photo lineup.

Ahmed turned himself in the next day to Brooklyn Park Police. Officers executed a search warrant at Ahmed's house and found a red sweatshirt and red shoes, along with two extended magazines.

Ahmed is charged with second-degree murder, for which he could serve 40 years if he's convicted. He is currently in custody.