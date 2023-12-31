Watch CBS News
Crime

17-year-old shot during "disturbance" involving group of juveniles in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Dec. 31, 2023
Morning headlines from Dec. 31, 2023 06:52

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on the southside where a teenager suffered a non-life threatening injury.

According to police, the incident began with a disturbance caused by a group of eight to 10 juveniles shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday at 2910 Pillsbury Ave. S., which is Karmell Mall. Shots were fired during the incident, police said.

Before officers arrived at the scene, all of the juveniles involved left the area.

Police later learned that a 17-year-old arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with non-life threatening injury to his leg. Police say the injury is likely linked to the shooting on Pillsbury Avenue.

RELATED: 122 people rescued from Upper Red Lake ice chunk

Investigators are trying to determine if the injury was self-inflicted, police said.

Police say a second reported shooting nearby on 2900 Pleasant Avenue was "unfounded" and not linked to the Pillsbury shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 10:37 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.