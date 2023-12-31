17-year-old shot during "disturbance" involving group of juveniles in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on the southside where a teenager suffered a non-life threatening injury.

According to police, the incident began with a disturbance caused by a group of eight to 10 juveniles shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday at 2910 Pillsbury Ave. S., which is Karmell Mall. Shots were fired during the incident, police said.

Before officers arrived at the scene, all of the juveniles involved left the area.

Police later learned that a 17-year-old arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with non-life threatening injury to his leg. Police say the injury is likely linked to the shooting on Pillsbury Avenue.

Investigators are trying to determine if the injury was self-inflicted, police said.

Police say a second reported shooting nearby on 2900 Pleasant Avenue was "unfounded" and not linked to the Pillsbury shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.