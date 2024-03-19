17-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting Zaria McKeever to be tried as adult

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing Zaria McKeever on behalf of her ex-boyfriend in November of 2022 will be tried as an adult.

Foday Kamara was 15 when McKeever's ex-boyfriend Erick Haynes allegedly handed him a gun and told him, along with his brother, to beat up McKeever's new boyfriend.

Haynes, who has been indicted on first-degree murder, had been threatening and harassing 23-year-old McKeever for days, according to charging documents. McKeever was the mother of his 1-year-old child, and he was upset that their relationship had ended.

Kamara told investigators that he and his brother entered McKeever's Brooklyn Park apartment looking for McKeever's boyfriend. He tried to get past McKeever, but she approached him with a knife. Documents say that Kamara then shot McKeever nine times, and shot his brother once in the foot before the two fled the apartment and met up with Haynes.

McKeever's boyfriend was able to escape out of the bathroom window and call 911. By the time investigators arrived, McKeever had died.

Kamara was originally given a plea deal by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty in return for testifying against Haynes and two other adults who took Kamara's brother to the hospital after the shooting. McKeever's family was dissatisfied with the decision, and argued that justice had not been served.

Gov. Tim Walz then assigned Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over prosecution of the case, marking the first time in 30 years that the Minnesota AG's office took over a criminal case without the greenlight from the county attorney.

Moriarty called the takeover "undemocratic" and a "dangerous precedent."

Kamara now faces two counts of second-degree murder. He will make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.