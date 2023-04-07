Hennepin County Attorney calls AG takeover of Zaria McKeever case "undemocratic"

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities prosecutor says the state's decision to take over a murder case is "undemocratic."

Newly-elected Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty had offered a plea deal to two brothers, ages 15 and 17, accused of killing Zaria McKeever in Brooklyn Park last fall. But late Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz intervened to hand over the case to Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"They have set a very dangerous precedent," Moriarty said. "Their behavior is undemocratic and they find themselves in very poor company. Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi Republicans are all trying to pass laws that give them more power to remove democratically elected prosecutors over their decision making."

Moriarty said Walz and Ellison are "following in their footsteps." She doubled down on her decision to focus on accountability of offenders as well as chances of rehabilitation.

Erick Haynes, McKeever's 23-year-old ex-boyfriend and the father of her infant child, allegedly ordered the two boys to kill her. He is charged with second-degree murder. Two other adults are also facing charges after the two teenagers agreed to testify as part of their plea deal.

"Actually pulling the trigger or not doesn't reflect on that youth's ability to be rehabilitated," Moriarty added. But her remarks were interrupted by McKeever's family and supporters.

"What do you get for executing someone and shooting them five times?" They asked. "What's the law for that?"

Walz says he has confidence Ellison will work tirelessly to seek justice and bring a modicum of peace to the grieving family.

"I think the frustration the family felt and the public was feeling, it wanted the attorney general to ask for the case. And he believes, as the predecessor to the county attorney, that made the decision, that they would charge these two individuals in the murder of Ms. McKeever," Walz said. "That was overturned and I think this is one we need to take a look at."

Members of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association urged the governor not to intervene in the case.

The McKeever family is looking into a possible recall of Moriarty.