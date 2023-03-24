2 additional adults charged in Zaria McKeever's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two more adults have been charged in connection to the death of Zaria McKeever, who was shot and killed when investigators say her ex-boyfriend told two teenagers to confront her and her new boyfriend.

Erick Haynes, 22, and the two teens were charged in November. The teenagers have since taken plea deals in exchange for testifying against Haynes, which led to the two additional charges, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Eriana Haynes, 24, and Tavion James, 24, have each been charged with aiding an offender after the fact.

"Zaria's murder was a devastating tragedy," Hennepin County Mary Moriarty said. "Her family and the community are grieving and we are continuing to pursue justice. These additional charges are possible only because we have not stopped in our efforts to investigate this case and hold accountable everyone who played a role. And we will continue this work until justice is done."

Erick Haynes is accused of bringing a gun and ordering the two teenage brothers to kill McKeever's new boyfriend, as well as McKeeever herself if she got in the way. The teens kicked in the apartment door, and while McKeever's new boyfriend jumped out the window, she was shot dead, charging documents state.

Zaria McKeever CBS

Erick Haynes admitted in a post-Miranda statement he was mad at McKeever after their relationship ended. Police say McKeever had told her new boyfriend days before that Haynes had been following her.

McKeever's family have voiced their frustration at the plea deal for the two teenagers, claiming their victim rights have been violated.

"When you're in a place where there is no truth, how can you get justice?" McKeever's mother Maria Greer told WCCO-TV in early March.

Under the deal, the brothers will be incarcerated at Red Wing juvenile prison and participate in rehabilitative services. If they violate the terms of their sentences, they will face immediate transfer to adult state prison, where they would serve lengthy sentences, HCAO says.

Moriarty has stood by the decision to not have the boys be certified as adults, as she says McKeever's death was orchestrated by an adult.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.