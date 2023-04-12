Talking Points: Controversy pits attorneys against each other in Zaria McKeever murder case

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time in 30 years, Minnesota's top attorney is taking over a criminal case without the greenlight from a county attorney.

Gov. Tim Walz recently assigned Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the prosecution of those accused in the murder of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever.

McKeever's family disagreed with Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who, when she had the case, was not pursuing prison time for the juvenile shooter.

Ellison vows a tougher prosecution. The fallout has supercharged a debate on how to deal with violent juvenile crime. Ellison told WCCO he took over the case because "the facts are so outside what is expected, what community standards are."

WCCO has reached out to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, elected in a 16-point margin landslide just five months ago. Moriarty defended her decision to offer a 15-year-old accused of murdering McKeever a plea deal. The case would've been tried in juvenile court, meaning the juvenile would get a two-year sentence and then probation, with the threat of a much-longer sentence hanging over him if he reoffends.

Moriarty was a public defender for more than three decades, and now is facing criticism for her stance on juvenile crime. Moriarty ran a campaign promising transparency and criminal justice reforms that she hopes would diminish racial disparities within the system.

Former Ramsey County Attorney Susan Gaertner shared her perspective of Moriarty's campaign promises and the difficult decision to prosecute in a juvenile case.

Esme Murphy also spoke with the pastor of the Shiloh Temple Bishop Richard Howell about a community meeting his temple held for Zaria McKeever's family. He says there needs to be a new reckoning for juvenile offenders.

