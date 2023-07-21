Erick Haynes indicted on first-degree murder in death of Zaria McKeever

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man accused of murdering the mother of his 1-year-old child in Brooklyn Park last year is facing now new charges.

Erick Haynes, 23, had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever. He is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of intentional second-degree murder.

In a post-Miranda statement, police say Haynes admitted he was mad at McKeever over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend.

Zaria McKeever WCCO

McKeever's boyfriend told investigators that Haynes had been threatening and harassing her for weeks.

Two teenagers were also charged for their involvement in McKeever's death. The two brothers, 15 and 17 years old, were allegedly ordered by Haynes to kill McKeever's new boyfriend as well as her if she got in the way.

The case led to controversy surrounding Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's office after the teenagers were offered plea deals that would have sent the boys to juvenile detention instead of prison.

"I believe that this is the correct decision to make," Moriarty said in early March. "This was actually a domestic homicide that was orchestrated by an adult, who was the father of Zaria's 1-year-old child."

McKeever's family asked a judge to reject the plea deal, claiming inconsistencies in the teens' testimonies is enough to try them as adults.

"With all the evidence that they have and everything, I can't even believe that they were offered a plea at all," said sister Tiffynnie Epps.

Gov. Tim Walz intervened in April, moving the case out of Moriarty's hands and into those of Attorney General Keith Ellison.

In response, Moriarty doubled down on her decision to focus on accountability of offenders as well as the chance of rehabilitation.

"My office and I are using the full extent of the law to pursue justice for Zaria McKeever and her family," Ellison said on Friday regarding the case.

Two additional adults were charged in connection to McKeever's death for aiding an offender after the fact.

If convicted, Haynes could be sentenced to life in prison.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.