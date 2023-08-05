Body of missing man found at Bald Eagle Lake

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man who went missing after going under the water in Bald Eagle Lake Wednesday night has been found.

WCCO

Deputies were called to the lake around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. A 62-year-old man had jumped off a pontoon to get something out of the water and did not resurface.

First responders looked for him until about 1 a.m. Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the search.

Late Friday evening, the county sheriff's office said that they'd located the body of the man.

He has not yet been identified by name.