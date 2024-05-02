105-year-old Minnesotan gets birthday wish granted

105-year-old woman gets ride-along with Plymouth Fire Department for birthday

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A centenarian from Plymouth got one birthday wish granted Thursday: A ride with firefighters.

One-hundred-and-five year old Hootie Wakefield's biggest cheerleaders gathered at her home at The Waters of Plymouth, to wish her well, ahead of her big birthday ride.

"Well she just loves all of the fire department and the police," said Kathy Theissen, Wakefield's daughter.

Plymouth first responders have been celebrating every birthday with Wakefield, ever since she turned 102.

A few weeks ago, she did a police ride along. Now, it's the Plymouth Fire Department's turn.

"Well it makes her happy. It makes me happy," said Theissen.

Once Wakefield even got the green light to lights and sirens privileges.

Once at Plymouth's Fire Station 2, she got to lounge inside the fire department break room, and even got an up close look at the trucks.

After an action packed day, Hootie is already planning ahead to her birthday next year.

"How about the 108th?" said Wakefield.