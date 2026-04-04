10-year-old starts house fire in Mt. Iron, Minnesota

A house fire in Mt. Iron, Minnesota, was started after a child was playing with a lighter and an aerosol can, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they were called to the 5700 block of Marble Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday on reports of a house fire. Deputies were initially told that some of the residents were unaccounted for. When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that all residents had made it out of the home.

Officials said that one of the residents was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Deputies spoke with homeowners and learned the cause of the fire was due to a 10-year-old playing with a lighter and an aerosol can, according to the sheriff's office.

According to officials, the home is a total loss. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.