Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 treated for smoke inhalation after Minneapolis fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Evening of Aug. 13, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Evening of Aug. 13, 2022 01:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person has been treated for smoke inhalation following a residential fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire on the 3200 block of Thomas Avenue North. Crews saw smoke visibly emerging from the home, and found a resident attempting to put out a now-smoldering fire.

Crews evacuated the building and worked to finish extinguishing the fire.

The resident who was found trying to put out the fire was taken to Hennepin Healthcare to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No one else in the building was injured. Red Cross is assisting six adults, two children, as well as four dogs and two cats.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 9:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.