1 seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday morning in Minneapolis.
Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 10th Avenue South around 7:30 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his fifties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. There has been no update on his condition.
No arrests have been made yet and MPD is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.