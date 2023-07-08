Watch CBS News
1 seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 10th Avenue South around 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his fifties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. There has been no update on his condition.

No arrests have been made yet and MPD is investigating.

