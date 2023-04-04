1 killed in crash near Howard Lake
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said that one person was killed in a crash in central Minnesota Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on Highway 12 near Howard Lake around 7:30 a.m. Per the state patrol, one person died and another was uninjured.
According to the crash report, a Ford Taurus and a Ford Box Truck were both traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when they collided near Keats Avenue Southwest.
A 46-year-old man from Dassel had been driving the Taurus and a 30-year-old St. Cloud man was the driver of the truck.
Few other details about the crash were immediately available. The state patrol is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.