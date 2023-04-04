1 killed in crash near Howard Lake

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said that one person was killed in a crash in central Minnesota Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 12 near Howard Lake around 7:30 a.m. Per the state patrol, one person died and another was uninjured.

According to the crash report, a Ford Taurus and a Ford Box Truck were both traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when they collided near Keats Avenue Southwest.

A 46-year-old man from Dassel had been driving the Taurus and a 30-year-old St. Cloud man was the driver of the truck.

Few other details about the crash were immediately available. The state patrol is investigating.