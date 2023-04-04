Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

1 killed in crash near Howard Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 4, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 4, 2023 01:13

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said that one person was killed in a crash in central Minnesota Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 12 near Howard Lake around 7:30 a.m. Per the state patrol, one person died and another was uninjured.

According to the crash report, a Ford Taurus and a Ford Box Truck were both traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when they collided near Keats Avenue Southwest.

A 46-year-old man from Dassel had been driving the Taurus and a 30-year-old St. Cloud man was the driver of the truck.

Few other details about the crash were immediately available. The state patrol is investigating. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.