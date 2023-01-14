Watch CBS News
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.

Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. 

A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.

The incident is under investigation. 

First published on January 14, 2023 / 11:18 AM

