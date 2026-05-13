1 killed, 3 injured in boat crash on Lake Vermilion

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a boat crash on a northern Minnesota lake Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Manbeck Island on Lake Vermilion around 6:20 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple people were "thrown from boats and into the water," the sheriff's office said. One person died at the scene. Three others were taken to a nearby hospital, and one of them was subsequently flown to Duluth, Minnesota, for further care.

The sheriff's office has not publicly identified the decedent. The crash is being investigated.

This marked the second fatality on a northern Minnesota lake on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a college student drowned after a boat capsized on Little Emily Lake, about 130 miles southwest of Lake Vermilion.