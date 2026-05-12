College student drowns after boat capsizes on northern Minnesota lake

Officials are investigating after they say a college student drowned when his boat capsized on a northern Minnesota lake early Tuesday afternoon.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call around 12:31 p.m. from a 19-year-old man reporting a paddle boat he was on had capsized on Little Emily Lake. The caller said he and two women were in the water when the call was unexpectedly disconnected.

Upon arrival, responders found two women, ages 20 and 22, who said the man had not returned to shore.

One of the women was transported to the hospital for injuries related to cold exposure, while authorities began to search the lake. Officials say several lake residents helped with rescue efforts.

Crow Wing County Dive Team members located the man in roughly 23 feet of water, the sheriff's office said.

The individuals involved in the incident were visiting college students, according to Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric King.