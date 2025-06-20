1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near Minneapolis Convention Center

Hoffman family speaks out after assassination attempt, and more headlines

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting just south of downtown Minneapolis early Friday.

The city's police department said shots rang out around 12:15 a.m. near 14th Street and Nicollet Avenue. Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooter left before police arrived. Though investigators don't know what led to the shooting, police said there was a gathering at the intersection.

"A family's life has been forever changed by this unacceptable act of violence," Chief Brian O'Hara said. "As we enter the summer months, I urge everyone to find peaceful ways to resolve conflict. Every act of violence leaves a lasting impact—not just on those directly involved, but on our entire community."

The decedent has not been publicly identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them, or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Authorities in Minneapolis recently wrapped up Operation Safe Summer, a weeklong crime sweep specifically targeting illegal guns, as well as drugs and stolen cars.