1 killed, 1 airlifted after crashing UTV into tree in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 12, 2023

CUMBERLAND, Wis. -- Officials in western Wisconsin believe speed and alcohol to be contributing factors in a fatal UTV crash over the weekend.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred Sunday shortly before 7:30 p.m. on a trail approximately a half-mile south of Cumberland.

Officials say two people were traveling on a trail in a UTV when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both occupants were extricated from the UTV.

The passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Comstock, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 53-year-old man also from Comstock, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 12:46 PM

