1 in 3 Americans plan to get out of town Labor Day weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend, and a new survey from AAA finds about a third of Americans plan to get out of town.
While costs for the end of summer vacation are coming down, disruptions are still an issue.
Travel experts predict flight cancellations and delays to continue through the holiday weekend.
Most Labor Day travelers will drive and are seeing some relief at the gas pump.
Click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.