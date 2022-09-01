Watch CBS News
1 in 3 Americans plan to get out of town Labor Day weekend

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 1, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend, and a new survey from AAA finds about a third of Americans plan to get out of town.

While costs for the end of summer vacation are coming down, disruptions are still an issue.

Travel experts predict flight cancellations and delays to continue through the holiday weekend.

Most Labor Day travelers will drive and are seeing some relief at the gas pump.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 8:00 AM

