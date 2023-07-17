1 dead in semi-truck crash in Balsam Lake; sheriff seeks other semi driver as witness

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a semi-truck driver who may have witnessed a fatal crash that happened last week in western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on July 12 at about 3:37 p.m. in Balsam Lake, about 14 miles northeast of Taylors Falls, Minnesota.

A vehicle collided with the semi at the intersection of U.S. Highway 8 and State Highway 46. The sole occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where they died from their injuries. The semi-truck driver wasn't hurt.

PCSO

Investigators now seek another semi-truck driver who likely saw the crash. Their rig, and its logo, are seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-485-8300.

